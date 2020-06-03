Gardaí instruct a number of Kilkenny businesses to remove outdoor seating due to Covid-19 restrictions

Gardaí have instructed a number of Kilkenny businesses and coffee shops to remove outdoor tables and seats as they are not allowed under the current Covid-19 restrictions.

Superintendent Derek Hughes told The Kilkenny People that while outdoor tables and chairs at coffee shops, restaurants and other take away outlets are not permitted at present.

"The sale of food and beverages, for take-away only, qualifies as an essential activity under the current restrictions. The presence of outdoor tables and seating contravenes the take-away element and renders the outlet no longer essential. Outdoor tables and chairs at coffee shops, restaurants and other take-away outlets are not permitted," he said.