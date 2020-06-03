Game changer: Kilkenny company leads way with Covid-19 antibody test

A local company is helping to lead the recovery after signing an exclusive distribution agreement in Ireland with a German manufacturer for a highly-accurate Covid-19 antibody test.

MyBio, based in Kilkenny, has partnered with MöLab GmbH, and says the test can play a crucial role as lockdown eases and people return to work. Currently available for professional use, the test kit provides a quick, on-the-spot result in 10 minutes.

It is easy to use, requiring only a finger-prick sample — like a glucose test. MyBio says it's the most accurate antibody test of its kind available here.

Antibody testing determines if a person has had the infection in the past. This is done by detecting the presence of antibodies produced by the immune system against Covid-19.

Life sciences company MyBio has been in business for more than 10 years, and was the overall winner of the Ireland’s National Enterprise Award in 2015.

"We’re delighted to partner with MöLab in providing an antibody test kit with the highest specificity and sensitivity to the market here,"said chief executive of MyBio Linda Nolan, who is originally from Garden Villas in Kilkenny City.

“Companies and Institutions are looking for ways to reopen while taking every step to reduce the risk of coronavirus exposure. Ensuring employees feel safe returning to work is crucial in this process and this kit, which is affordable and easy to use, is another weapon in the fight against Covid-19.