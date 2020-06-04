Kilkenny students: Teagasc holding virtual open days

Teagasc is hosting a series of virtual college open days for prospective applicants to its full-time Level 5 agriculture, horticulture, equine and forestry courses.

Included will be multiple sessions today (Thursday) at Teagasc Kildalton College in Piltown.

Most events are scheduled for 7pm but events for some specialised course areas are at earlier times. The event schedule and access details are available at www.teagasc.ie/corporate-events/virtual-college-open-days-/.

Each virtual college open day in the series will focus on an individual college in the overall Teagasc network.

Staff from the relevant college will provide live presentations on their college and courses, interspersed with video footage of college educational facilities and farm enterprises. Each college will also host a virtual question and answer session and advise on how to complete the online course application process.

The webinars will be broadcast using zoom. See www.teagasc.ie.