Twenty-eight Kilkenny playgrounds reopen today

Kilkenny County Council will reopen 28 of the 29 playgrounds in its charge today, following an inspection and new signage put in place to advise parents and guardians of the new requirements.

The playground that will remain closed will be reopened once maintenance works are completed to its soft surfacing. Some of the playgrounds have been delivered in conjunction with local communities and all are insured by the council and inspected on a weekly basis.

Parents and guardians will be required to supervise children at all times when using the playgrounds and to ensure public health advice on social distancing and hygiene. Parents/guardians when visiting playgrounds with their children are required to bring their own hand sanitiser for the cleaning of their children’s hands before, at regular intervals during and after use of the playground equipment. Parents must also ensure physical distancing between children.

Parents/guardians are asked to be mindful to limit the duration of their visit to the playground out of courtesy to others who wish to use the facility.

“I am delighted that all of our playgrounds across the county will reopen this week," said Cllr Peter 'Chap' Cleere.

"This is an extremely positive development and another sure sign that we are gradually getting back to normality. It will be great to hear the sound of kids having fun coming from our playgrounds again. I urge parents and guardians to respect the Government advice when visiting playgrounds to ensure in particular the safety of children.”