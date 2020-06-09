Funeral arrangements for the late Lester Ryan snr of Clara and Kilkenny

Funeral arrangements have been announced for the former Clara and Kilkenny hurler Lester Ryan, who died tragically on Saturday.

Lester will be sadly missed by his loving family — his wife Christine, children Joseph, Niamh, Eimer, and Conor, his brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sister in law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends, and the wider GAA community.

Due to government advice and HSE guidelines a private family funeral will take place. Reposing at his residence today (Wednesday) evening with rosary at 7pm.

Funeral mass at St Coleman’s Church in Clara at 11am on Thursday morning with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Thursday morning.