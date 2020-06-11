Online gig by Kilkenny musicians in aid of Black Lives Matter movement and NAACP

An online gig, Songs for Solidarity, will take place this Sunday 5pm in aid of The Black Lives Matter movement and The National Association and Advancement of Coloured People (NAACP).

Kilkenny musicians Tomás Jackman, Danny Burke, SOLA and Elise Ramsbottom will perform in a Facebook Live session, through Zoom (for social distancing purposes).

"We have been extremely saddened by the recent events in the US and felt moved to take some action to show our support for people of colour and for achieving equal rights not only in the US but everywhere. The gig is a show of solidarity and also an opportunity to raise some funds for the NAACP who have found for equal rights in the US since 1909. Their big agenda items focus on equality socially, legally, through education and in healthcare. They also strive to get more people of colour out voting to create a more balanced political and economic environment," said organisers Rebecca Ruth Fitzpatrick and Sarah Maher.