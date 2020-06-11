Kilkenny's Butler Gallery launches new website and 'visual identity'

Butler Gallery has officially launched its new website www.butlergallery.ie and new 'visual identity'.

The website provides people with quick and easy access to explore all about Butler Gallery in the historic setting of Evans’ Home.

You can quickly find out about what’s on at Butler Gallery, learn about exhibitions and learning and public engagement programme, learn about the Butler Gallery Collection and The O’Malley Collection, and even take a walk down memory lane to revisit some past exhibitions.

Over the coming weeks, the website will reveal exciting plans for the gallery's opening in its new home in August.