Kilkenny teenager's film debut in Artemis Fowl on Disney Plus

The eagerly-awaited Artemis Fowl hits screens today and stars Kilkenny teenager, Ferdia Shaw as the lead character.

Based on books by Eoin Colfer the film follows the journey of 12-year-old Artemis Fowl as he finds himself in a battle of strength and cunning against a powerful, hidden race of of powerful underground fairies who may be behind his father's disappearance.

Ferdia plays the role of Artemis Fowl, a 12-year-old genius and descendant of a long line of criminal masterminds, in the Disney adaptation which is directed by Kenneth Brannagh and stars a host of Hollywood names including Judi Dench and Colin Farrell.

Chosen from over 1,000 hopefuls at auditions back in 2017 Ferdia is excited to finally get to watch the film with family and friends and is excited to see what reaction it gets. A big fan of the Artemis Fowl books Ferdia knew his character well when he went to audition for the part.

"I had been to auditions before but this one was different. Artemis Fowl was easier to picture in my mind because I knew the character so well from reading the books. I really like Artemis, he is like a Sherlock Holmes type character and you don't always know what he is thinking but it all works out in the end," he said.

Ferdia is passionate about acting and film and comes from a creative family - his grandfather is Robert Shaw, the legendary Jaws actor and his uncle is actor, Ian Shaw.

"I am involved with Young Irish Film Makers and I love all aspects of film and I was also involved with Barnstorm Theatre Company and I really enjoyed that. I want to keep going and working in film and will be going to auditions once they are back up and running," he said.

Artemis Fowl is available from today (June 12) on Disney Plus.

For full interview with Ferdia Shaw see next week's Kilkenny People.