Kilkenny Tourism announces new photography competition

Kilkenny Tourism is calling on all photography enthusiasts to enter a new competition!

Entitled ‘Photographer of the Year 2020’, they are looking for lifestyle, landscape, nature, medieval and adventure photos that capture the very best of the county.

The competition which was launched this week, will run until September 30. There are six categories; Medieval Kilkenny, Landscapes, Off The Grid, Natural World, Streetscapes and Faces of Kilkenny. The panel of judges will pick five finalists from each category and one overall winner from each category and one overall individual winner also. Prizes include overnight stays in some of Kilkenny’s top hotels!

Commenting on the competition, Colin Ahern, Chairperson of Kilkenny Tourism said: “We are delighted to launch this competition, as travel is still not fully open this competition is all about evoking memories of our wonderful county and we are asking people to send in a photo that they may already have that captures their best holiday memories of Kilkenny, or simply a photo that evokes the essence of what the county means to them! We are appealing to people, if you plan to get out and about and get some new shots, remember to social distance and adhere to HSE Guidelines at all times.”

“We look forward to receiving the entries and displaying them on our website and social media platforms,” he added

You can enter the photography competition here https://visitkilkenny.ie/ visit-kilkenny-photographer- of-the-year-competition/