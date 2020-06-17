Kilkenny dog shelter reopens by appointment - and wardens are back too

The Carlow Kilkenny Dog Shelter at Garryduff in Paulstown has now reopened to members of the public.

However, due to the ongoing risks associated with Covid-19, the public are advised that visits to the shelter are strictly by appointment only. Appointments may be made by contacting the shelter on 059-9726785.

The council's normal dog warden service has also resumed, dog wardens will be operating under HSE and Government Guidelines around Covid-19.

For assistance please contact the Shelter directly on 059-9726785 or the Environment Office, Kilkenny County Council on 056-7794470 (Monday to Friday 9am-5pm). Outside of these hours, please contact your local garda station who will liaise with the council's dog warden service, or alternatively for non-emergencies email dogwardenkilkenny@carlowkilkennyds.ie.