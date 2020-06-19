Healthy fun in a safe environment at Castlecomer Discovery Park

Castlecomer Discovery Park will reopen later this month and provides the perfect setting to safely socialise with friends and family.

With plenty of space in the great outdoors there is room for everyone to physically distance while having a fun time.

As well as boating, archery, biking and other activities the junior woodland adventure course will also open later this month along with the popular Toy Story Trail, which will run every day from June 25.

The family favourite movie Toy Story provides the theme for the family trail which brings families around the park as they hunt for clues and markers. Each child will receive a toy on completion of the trail. This is a great way for families to connect in nature while having lots of fun. The price is €7.50 per child (adults free).

With over 80 acres of woodland and lakeside to explore Castlecomer Discovery Park is the perfect place to experience nature, get fit and enjoy the great outdoors.

The four walks comprise of Ladies Loop which is 1.5 km, the Arboretum Loop which is 2km, the Captains loop which is 2km and the Ardra Loop which is 5km.

For more information see www.discoverypark.ie