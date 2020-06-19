BREAKING: Kilkenny one-way system brought forward to tonight

The introduction of temporary one-way system for Kilkenny City has been brought forward to tonight (Friday, June 19).

The council says it has taken the decision to do so due to an unfavourable weather forecast. The new system is to facilitate social distancing. The full implementation works will take approximately one week but the system will be operational from Friday night.

Traffic management will be in operation during the works with local diversions in place. Local access will be facilitated.

Kilkenny County Council would like to thank you for your co-operation.