Online book of condolences for Garda Colm Horkan from citizens of Kilkenny

Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council Andrew McGuinness has opened an online book of condolences for the citizens of Kilkenny to extend their sympathies to the family of Detective Garda Colm Horkan.

The Cathaoirleach on behalf of the Elected Members of Kilkenny County Council extends his deepest sympathies to the family, colleagues and friends of Mr Horkan, who has served his country as a member of An Garda Síochána for 24 years.

"On this sad occasion I'm asking the people of Kilkenny City and County to sign this online book of condolences for Detective Garda Colm Horkan who's life was tragically taken in the line of duty. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and the greater Garda community. This online book represents the current set of circumstances that we are in due to Covid-19 and will be presented to the family of Garda Horkan on behalf of the people of Kilkenny," said Cathaoirleach Andrew McGuinness.

Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, people can contribute to the Book of Condolence online through the council's website at kilkennycoco.ie until Wednesday, June 24.

All messages in the book will be printed and presented to the Assistant Garda Commissioner for handover to the family of Detective Garda Horkan.