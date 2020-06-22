Kilkenny Tourism launches domestic campaign #MoretoExplore

Kilkenny is rebooting tourism with the launch of an exciting new campaign aimed at bringing back domestic tourists to the county.

Entitled ‘More to Explore’, the multi-pronged campaign is set to promote the different sectors of Kilkenny Tourism, from accommodation, activities, tourist attractions and the city and county’s rich heritage.

As the country re-opens to tourists, Kilkenny is already receiving bookings from visitors for that well deserved staycation. Hotels in the county are reporting a surge in bookings in the past two weeks as tourists start to plan their Summer/Autumn breaks. In addition, the city has a new one-way system to aid social distancing ensuring visitors' safety.

There is no other county that offers such a variety of accommodation, from five-star hotels with championship golf courses at Mount Juliet Estate, the luxury of Lyrath Estate, to glamping and camping at Nore Valley Park and Butterfly Valley Glamping to high quality self catering and bed and breakfast.

With family friendly city centre havens at the Newpark Kilkenny, Hotel Kilkenny, Kilkenny Ormonde, Springhill Court Hotel or boutique hotel stays for a romantic getaway in the Pembroke, Hibernian or Kilkenny Rivercourt Hotels there are currently endless hotel offers to choose from which are available at: https://visitkilkenny.ie/ experience/stay/

More to Explore

Now more than ever, we are realising the benefits of the great outdoors. Why not explore the landscapes and woodlands by taking a stroll in one of the county’s excellent walking or cycling trails with Trail Kilkenny. If you prefer to stay in the city, Ireland’s Medieval Mile will take you on foot through the medieval archways as you discover the unique character of its many cobbled streets, and winding pathways.

Visit the most historic sites in the city, or meet magicians and entertainers for a walk with a difference with Shenanigans Walking Tours. For biking or water enthusiasts, Kilkenny Cycling Tours can give you a guided tour around the city, or if you prefer to ride the rapids, Go with the Flow River Adventures or Pure Adventure offer canoeing or kayaking down the River Nore and beyond.

More to Excite

For families that are seeking some outdoor adventure, Castlecomer Discovery Park is home to Ireland’s longest zip-line and a great place to bring a picnic, or why not explore the world of exotic reptiles at Kilkenny’s National Reptile Zoo.

What child doesn’t love the opportunity to get up close and personal with some favourite farm animals? Nore Valley Park does just that, along with picnic facilities to make it a great family day out.

For sporting enthusiasts, Kilkenny Hurling Experience will educate you on the history of the game, while giving you the opportunity to play a game of the country’s most legendary sports. Discover Dunmore Caves which takes visitors to the depths of one of Ireland’s oldest and darkest caves.

More to Amaze

Capture the nineteenth century lifestyle of the Butlers of Ormonde with a visit to the 800-year-old Kilkenny Castle. For those who are happy to scale the heady heights, a visit to St. Canice’s Cathedral and climbing the steps to the top tower is a must! Discover the wonders of the Black Abbey, a beautiful 13th Century gothic Abbey and check out the interior for the impressive stained glass windows, including Ireland’s largest stained glass window, the Rosary Window. No trip to Kilkenny is complete without visiting the lost city at Jerpoint Park. Visit the unique Heritage site, enjoy a guided tour and walk in the footsteps of a deserted 12th Century Medieval town dating back to 1200AD.

More to Enjoy

The Kilkenny Design Centre is a key component in the county’s long-established craft scene of fine ceramics, glassware, jewellery and more. Don’t miss Kilkenny’s fine gardens, parks and waterfalls; pack a picnic and immerse yourself in nature at Kilfane Glen & Waterfall; Woodstock Gardens is a splendid example of Victorian design, while Rothe House and Butler House and Gardens evoke the very best of meticulous garden designs set around period homes just waiting to be explored and enjoyed!

“We are delighted to launch this campaign, this is an exciting time for the county as we re-open for tourists," says Colin Ahern, Chairperson of Kilkenny Tourism said.

"Kick-starting tourism and all its elements has been a high priority for Kilkenny Tourism and we have been pro-actively working with our partners and members to ensure that we re-open safely for both our visitors and our local community here in Kilkenny. HSE and IHF Guidelines are being followed as we have been overseeing and directing our members on a successful re-opening.

Plan your Kilkenny staycation today and visit www.visitkilkenny.ie.