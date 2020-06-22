Hundreds gather in Kilkenny to pay their respects to Detective Garda Horkin

Gardaí, religious leaders, public representatives and members of the public gathered outside Kilkenny Garda Station yesterday at noon to pay their respects to Detective Garda Colm Harkin who was fatally shot while on duty on Wednesday in Castlerea.

The minute's silence, which took place at garda stations across the country, coincided with the funeral Mass of the 49-year-old in Charlestown in Co Mayo.

Superintendent Derek Hughes expressed condolences with the Horkan family and colleagues of Detective Garda Horkan on behalf of Kilkenny Gardaí noting that a number of personnel stationed in Kilkenny were classmates of Detective Garda Horkan at the Garda College in Templemore.

“We are all impacted deeply by the sudden and tragic death of Detective Garda Horkan who died in the line of duty carrying out the core function of An Garda Síochána – Keeping People Safe. The solidarity expressed by local representatives and members of the public in Kilkenny at this time serves as a great comfort to the Garda family and will be communicated to Detective Garda Horkan’s collegaues, friends and family.”

Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council Andrew McGuinness has opened an online book of condolences for the citizens of Kilkenny to extend their sympathies to the family of Detective Garda Colm Horkan.

Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, people can contribute to the Book of Condolence online through the council's website at kilkennycoco.ie until Wednesday, June 24.

All messages in the book will be printed and presented to the Assistant Garda Commissioner for handover to the family of Detective Garda Horkan.