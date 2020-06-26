Calling all Kilkenny walkers, joggers and runners! Vhi launch Virtual Women’s Mini Marathon

The Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon has announced that this year’s edition will go virtual for 2020.

In recognition of the hundreds of charities that depend on the Women’s Mini Marathon event for a significant part of their fundraising efforts each year, the Women’s Mini Marathon has joined with title sponsor Vhi to launch a special virtual edition of the event for 2020.

The Vhi Virtual Women’s Mini Marathon will take place between October 1st and October 10th 2020. Participants are asked to complete the 10km event “their way” over the course of 10 days, with the overall goal of raising €10 million for charities.

The Ryan sisters Lottie and Bonnie, daughters of the late Gerry, were on hand to officially launch the 2020 event. They will be joined by broadcaster Georgie Crawford, fitness enthusiast Leanne Moore and actress Demi Isaac Oviawe to make up the 2020 Vhi Squad calling on women all over the country to join them in fundraising for worthy causes in the lead up to October.

Commenting on her role on the Vhi Squad, Lottie Ryan said, “I am delighted that Vhi and the Women’s Mini Marathon have been able to create this special Virtual race to help charities with their fundraising efforts. It was a huge disappointment that we could not run the usual event, but this will be a great way for us all to raise vital funds for so many worthy causes.

“The fact that you can do the 10km your way over 10 days is a lovely element, I plan to do a 5km run on two of the days and will be running for Temple Street. This will be a very special event and having my sister Bonnie with me is only going to make it even more special. We can’t wait to get started.”

Registration for the event is now open on www.vhiwomensminimarathon.ie. Women who register will receive a Race Pack, including a brand-new finisher t-shirt and Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon commemorative medal.

For the first time ever, the Vhi Virtual Women’s Mini Marathon is offering women the opportunity to download and personalise their race number so each participant’s name will appear on their race number that can be worn whilst completing the 10km, their way, this October.

“We are very excited to launch the first ever Vhi Virtual Women’s Mini Marathon and encourage our thousands of participants to live life to the Power of 10 this October. We’re looking forward to providing charities with an event that they can harness for their fundraising efforts,” commented David O’Leary, General Manager of the Women’s Mini Marathon.

“Our thousands of participants, who are missing our event in Dublin this year, will still be able to support the charitable causes close to their hearts, as well as meeting their personal fitness goals. We’ll see everyone at the virtual start line this October!”

Brighid Smyth, Head of Corporate Communications in Vhi said; “The Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon is a phenomenal event that promotes health and fitness as well as raising much needed funds for worthy causes nationwide. We are proud to come together with the Women’s Mini Marathon to launch a virtual edition of the event for 2020 that will still allow us to support all those goals.

“2020 has been a challenging year for everyone, particularly for charities but we are very hopeful that women nationwide will take to the roads, streets and maybe even gardens to complete 10km their way this October and support the causes and charities that are important to them”.

For further information visit www.vhiwomensminimarathon.ie or follow them on Facebook or Twitter.