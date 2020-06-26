10 year old boy killed in road accident - Kilkenny Carlow gardaí appeal for witnesses

Gardaí in the Kilkenny Carlow division are appealing for witnesses following the death of a 10 year old boy in a road collision.

The boy was cycling in the Ballymartin area of Borris, Co. Carlow, at approximately 1:30pm yesterday, Thursday, June 25, when a road traffic collision involving the cyclist and a jeep occurred.

The 10 year old cyclist was airlifted from the scene to Temple Street Children's University Hospital.

The scene was preserved for a examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Gardaí from Borris, Graignamanagh and Thomastown attended the scene, along with an ambulance from Kilkenny.

Sadly, this morning gardaí reported that the boy had passed away from his injuries.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward, particularly any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area at the time to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 913 6620 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.