Bad news for Kilkenny - Savour is off the menu for 2020

Foodie fans will go hungry this year after news that Savour Kilkenny is off the menu for 2020.

Despite Ireland accelerating through the roadmap to recovery after the coronavirus pandemic, restrictions on mass gatherings means that this year’s festival will not go ahead.

Billed as one of Ireland’s leading food festivals, more than 50,000 visitors descended on Kilkenny city for last year’s event.

Held on the October Bank Holiday Weekend the festival traditionally features food demos, healthy talks and dining events led by chefs and food personalities, all coming together to celebrate Irish food culture.

Hope were high that the 2020 Savour, which would have been the 14th year of the festival, would have been the biggest and best yet.

Organisers are looking at the possibility of running several events throughout the latter months of the year to show their continued support local food producers before returning to a traditional format in 2021.