Pub of the Year, Kilkenny's Paris Texas, welcomes back customers

Irish Pub of the Year, Kilkenny's own Paris Texas, is once again open for business and has seen strong bookings for the first week of reopening.

Pubs that serve food are reopening today as Ireland enters Phase 3 of the lifting of restrictions. Owner of Paris Texas Pat Crotty is looking forward to welcoming back customers after a three-month closure.

Mr Crotty, a former VFI president, said the aim has been to ensure a safe environment for staff and patrons, while minimising any changes to the customer experience and the welcoming atmosphere.