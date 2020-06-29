Kilkenny courthouse earmarked for high-profile murder and rape trials

The resumption of jury trials for serious offences such as murder will see several high profile prosecutions being moved from Dublin to venues outside of the capital later this year, with Kilkenny earmarked for a number of trials.

At the Central Criminal Court’s list to fix dates on Monday, Mr Justice Paul McDermott earmarked up to half-a-dozen rape and murder trials for Kilkenny courthouse, noting that the venue “may be available” as the year progresses.

As there is no date yet for when Kilkenny courthouse will be available, the cases will be listed again for mention in Dublin in July and October.

The judge earmarked at least one case for Waterford courthouse while several others were earmarked for Cork and Limerick.

The courthouse on Anglesea Street in Cork has been the central venue for several serious Munster-based trials in recent years and the long-held desire to use more venues outside of Dublin is being accelerated now due to the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.