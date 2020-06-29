Kilkenny man walks 10,000 steps a day for The Mater Foundation

Wind, rain or shine a Kilkenny man has walked 10,000 steps every day in the month of June to raise funds for the Mater Foundation.



Simon Geoghegan has walked more than 260km, hitting step counts of up to 17,000 steps a day as he undertook the challenge. With most of his walking taking place in and around New Ross, where he lives.



As he comes to the end of his challenge he’s appealing for one last push for donations, for this good cause.

Simon is grateful to all his friends and family, in Ireland, the UK and USA who have already generously donated.

You can make a contributionto the Mater Foundation fundraiser via Simon’s Facebook fundraising page.



The 10,000 Steps a Day in June was a tough challenge, but The Mater Foundation says the funds raised will help critically ill people and will keep the people taking on the challenge healthy too!



With the Covid-19 pandemic, the Mater Hospital needs your help more than ever. Taking part in, and supporting, challenges like 10,000 Steps a Day in June raises vital funds for life-saving medical equipment and ground breaking research in the Mater.

The Mater is a national hospital for heart and lung transplantation, spinal injuries, cancer care and family heart screening for SADS and other dangerous genetic conditions.



To help show how these fundraising steps really matter, The Mater Foundation shared a stories on Facebook and emailed all those taking on the 10,000 step challenge to let them know how they are making a difference to Mater Hospital patients’ lives through this fundraising challenge.