Boy injured during assault at Fairgreen in Callan

Gardaí in Callan are investigating an incident in which a young boy was assaulted by a number of young people in their mid teens.

The boy, who is 12 years old, was playing in the playground between 5.30pm and 6pm on Thursday last (June 25) when he was threatened by the youths and forced to go on the zip line. He fell from the zip line injuring his teeth, back and head and received medical treatment at St Luke’s Hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí in Callan on (056) 770 6630.