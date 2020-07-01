Kilkenny shoppers now spending more on clothes, fast food and takeaway

Last Friday, May 29 was the busiest shopping day in Kilkenny since shops reopened, with Kilkenny consumers now spending more on clothes, fast food and takeaway.

The average transaction amounts for each of those sectors was higher over phase one and two of the government’s reopening plan than before the restrictions came into place. Data from AIB has revealed the spending behaviour of Irish consumers for the first two phases of the government’s reopening plan.

Nationally, Irish people are spending an average of €75 per transaction on clothes, up €15 from before Covid-19 as demand built up while stores were closed. Meanwhile those in Kilkenny are spending an average of €68 per transaction on clothes.

Kilkenny consumers are now also spending more on fast food, takeaway and hardware/garden supplies, with the average transaction amounts for each higher over phase one and two than prior to the restrictions coming into place.

The data has been compiled from over one million AIB debit and credit card transactions between May 18 and June 14, and has been anonymised and aggregated.

It shows Friday, June 12 was the busiest day for clothes shopping and the second busiest day overall in terms of instore transactions since the Covid-19 restrictions started to lift.

Friday, May 29 was the busiest day for shopping here and the busiest day for instore spending so far since the restrictions started to lift. The data shows Irish customers like to spend on a Friday with three out of the top five busiest days being Fridays.

The data also shows that the average transaction amount for those shopping for clothes was higher after the lifting of restrictions when compared to a normal shopping period before Covid-19. Consumers spent an average of €75 per transaction in clothing stores, up €15 from an average of €60 before stores closed.

"Our data reveals some interesting insights into how consumers are behaving as businesses emerge from lockdown," said Rachel Naughton, Head of SME Banking at AIB.

"The busiest day for instore clothes shopping was the Friday that restrictions were lifted, which shows the level of demand was building up among consumers. We can see positive signs of recovery so far. Hopefully this trend will continue as other sectors gradually reopen and consumers resume spending again.’’

“With the volume of transactions still down on previous levels, support for our SMEs is vital now more than ever. As Irish businesses reopen it’s imperative that we shop local to back our SMEs who are the lifeblood of our communities. SMEs must consider what their financial needs are and determine the most appropriate supports available to them. As Ireland’s largest retail bank, AIB is on hand to support our customers through this difficult period, and will work with them in order to ensure they have the support they need.”