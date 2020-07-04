Kilkenny-based group Barn Owl Players to create theatre using virtual methods

Kilkenny-based theatre group Barn Owl Players have come up with an innovative way to bring theatre straight to the socially distanced comfort of people’s homes.

Actors, creatives and audiences have all missed live theatre in recent months so the group have decided to go virtual and bring theatre into people's homes.

"With current restrictions, no one knows when we will be able to get back to the stage as we knew it. Barn Owl Players are going virtual! Zoom has played a big part in how we have communicated with friends and family throughout lockdown and it has introduced us to a whole new way of doing things.

"We have decided to embrace technology and do a series of Zoom workshops leading up to a virtual monologue production; but that is not where the innovation ends. We are calling on local actors and writers to join us in this process by picking up their pens and starting writing monologues. Barn Owl Players will host a series of Zoom sessions throughout the summer where three well known writers will come aboard for a virtual Q&A and a follow up clinic where budding writers can ask for feedback on their works in progress," said Cara O'Doherty of Barn Owl Players.

Writing, rehearsing, performing - all of it will take place virtually and all are welcome to participate.

"We have a theme, we have a timeline, now what we need is for you to join us! We are calling on theatre groups and individuals from Kilkenny and the south-east to take part in Zoom Bop!

"This is an exciting plan that will ensure we get to create and act and audiences get to enjoy some top class theatre, all from the comfort of our own homes. We need writers, actors, and directors to make our virtual monologues come to life," added Cara.

An information Zoom will take place this Wednesday, July 8 at 7.30pm. Email barn.owlers@gmail.com for more information and to request a link to the Zoom. Keep an eye on our Facebook for updates facebook.com/barnowlplayers.