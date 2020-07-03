Despite heavy rain seven Kilkenny water schemes still in drought or at risk of drought

Irish Water are considering lifting the hosepipe ban - but warn that some water supplies in Kilkenny have not recovered, despite recent heavy rain.

"Thankfully from a water supply perspective over the past couple of weeks there has been above average rainfall in many areas of the country. This has resulted in the recovery of some of the water supplies that were in drought or at risk of drought," according to an Irish Water spokesperson.

"Currently only 22 schemes remain in drought and whereas a further 63 are at risk, the overall numbers are trending downwards, however the situation is not uniform across the country. In counties Kilkenny and Carlow, 7 schemes are either in drought or potential drought.

"In Kilkenny, the Gorteen water treatment plant is in drought, with Radestown water treatment plant which serves Poulgour, Drakeland, Mortgage Fields, Clonmoran, Shellumsrath, Dermidus, Goslingstown, Archerslea, Smithlands, Loughboy, Joinersfolly, Danville, Archersgrove, Leggetsrath, Blanchfieldsland, Newpark, Bishops Demense, Seixclough is in potential drought.

"The Jamestown water treatment plant which serves Pill-Fiddown, Brenar, Tinnakilly, Sandpits, Ballygown, Templeorum, Old Court, Kilmanamin, Fanningstown, Owning, Ballynacronny, Castletown, Whitechurch, Graigue, Killonemy, Belline & Rogerstown, Ardclone, Ballylynch as well as Graignamanagh/Coolroe which serves Tinnahinch, Coolfarnamanagh, Bohermore, Brandondale is also in potential drought."

Irish Water is continuing to monitor these water sources as their recovery is fragile and subject to change. Early next week Irish Water will again meet with Met Eireann, the OPW, the EPA and other key stakeholders to discuss the impact of the recent rainfall with consideration to lifting or partially lifting the Water Conservation Order.

Following the recent heavy rainfall, and improving river and ground water conditions, Irish Water is reviewing the need for the Water Conservation Order, more commonly known as the hosepipe ban.

The National Water Conservation Order was put in place on 9 June and was expected to remain in place until 21 July . It was issued in a bid to safeguard water supplies for essential purposes, in particular water needed for sanitation purposes during the COVID-19 crisis.

Met Éireann confirmed that May 2020 was the driest since 1850 and continued dry weather was forecast. When the Water Conservation Order was issued 27 of Irish Waters 900 drinking water schemes, were in drought with another 50 at risk of going into drought. Thereafter the situation deteriorated rapidly with the number of schemes in drought or at risk of drought peaking at 98.