Planning granted for continental cheese manufacturing facility at Belview in South Kilkenny

A new continental cheese manufacturing facility at Belview in South Kilkenny has been granted planning permission by An Bord Pleanála.

This strategic partnership between Glanbia Ireland and leading Dutch dairy producer Royal A-ware will create a new route to market for the milk supplied by Glanbia Ireland’s network of 4,500 family farms and diversify its portfolio of consumer dairy products and ingredients as part of a Brexit mitigation strategy.

It is proposed that a total of €140 million will be invested in the facility which will have a production capacity of 450 million litres of milk per annum. Approximately 80 full time jobs will be created at the facility. It is expected that a further 100 temporary jobs will be created during the construction phase.

Milk used in the production process on site will be sourced from local suppliers and the cheese will be marketed and sold to global customers.

The proposed new facility will be located at a greenfield site near to Glanbia Ireland’s infant nutrition plant at Belview.

First opened in 2015, the Glanbia infant nutrition plant at Belview is a flagship manufacturing site for Glanbia Ireland.