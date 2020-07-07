Anti-social behaviour in Linear Park must be addressed, says Kilkenny mayor
Mayor John Coonan says something has to be done
FILE PIC
Mayor of Kilkenny John Coonan wants a clampdown on anti-social behaviour taking place in the Linear Park — a popular walking spot for many in Kilkenny, as well as local residents.
The mayor is bringing a notice of motion to the July meeting of Kilkenny City Municipal District, urging members to ‘endeavour to take all necessary steps possible to resolve the upsurge in anti-social behaviour in the Linear Park’.
Mayor Coonan says that a lot of work has been done by the local authority and the gardaí, who visit the park regularly. In recent weeks, however, anti-social behaviour has become a problem. Residents are saying action is needed.
“The restrictions were lifted and older people started to use it and to go down there, as they would in the past, for a little bit of peace of mind or a walk,” saidMayor Coonan.
“But they were being confronted by groups, and bottles and stuff being thrown around. They felt a bit inhibited, and the park — they wouldn’t be able to use it for the purpose intended, to have a nice bit of peace and a quiet walk. So they asked us to do something.”
The mayor is hoping to discuss the issue with gardaí to come up with a solution. He says it is important to tackle it now, as the new Abbey Quarter park will be an extension of the river walk through Kilkenny.
There was a previous issue with anti-social behaviour, and people bringing horses and sulkies into the park. The council solved the problem by putting in pleace new gates restricting access to animals and vehicles.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on