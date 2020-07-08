Kilkenny welcomes back the McMuffin!

Some good news for Kilkenny people today - This morning breakfast was back on the menu at McDonalds!

If you've been missing your McMuffin then you'll be delighted to know it's back. But you'll have to wait a bit longer if you're favourite is McDonalds porridge!

A McDonald's spokesperson commented on the gradual reopening of the restaurants: “We have seen such a brilliant reaction to breakfast across our pilot restaurants, the return of the McMuffin is proving incredibly popular. We are therefore delighted to confirm that 80 Irish restaurants will add breakfast to the menu from tomorrow. Our menu will still be limited, we will unfortunately not be serving porridge or our ham and cheese toastie for now. Our opening hours continue to vary, the quickest way to check your local restaurant will be via www.mcdonalds.ie.”