Numbers claming Pandemic Unemployment Payment in Kilkenny fall by 1,000

Some 1,000 people have closed their claim for the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) in Kilkenny, according to Fine Gael TD John Paul Phelan.

New figures show that while 400 fewer claimed the payment on June 30, 1,000 fewer were dependent on it this week.

Deputy Phelan said that while many people in Kilkenny, a predominantly tourist destination, are still facing huge challenges as the economy reopens, it is encouraging to see the numbers relying on State aid reducing.

“I am acutely aware of the continuing challenges faced by so many families and individuals here in Kilkenny and all over the country as a result of Covid-19," he said.

“We are dealing with unprecedented circumstances and the PUP will continue to be available to those who need it. It is encouraging to see the numbers returning to work since the economy opened up further last week. This represents the highest number to return to work in a single week nationally since the crisis began.

“The top sectors in which employees are returning to work this week are Accommodation and Food Services, Other Sectors eg hairdressers, barbers and Wholesale and Retail Trade, Repair of Motor Vehicles and motorcycles followed by the Construction Sector.

“It is promising to see so many people returning to work and my Fine Gael colleagues in Government will leave no stone unturned when it comes to getting Kilkenny and Ireland back to full employment. Fine Gael's Action Plan for Jobs showed steady success in growing employment after the last recession. This intense focus on job creation will be replicated again by this Government," said the Kilkenny TD.