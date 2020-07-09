National acclaim for top Callan student entrepreneurs

Students from Coláiste Éamann Rís in Callan had to wait a few weeks, but last week, they were finally presented with their national awards from the National Student Enterprise Programme Final.

The event which takes place annually in May at the Croke Park Conference Centre was held virtually via social media this year at the end of May.

As part of #YourCouncil Day on Wednesday, July 1 newly-appointed Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council Andrew McGuinness, together with the Chief Executive Colette Byrne, presented the winners Nathan Ryan and twin brothers Mark and Evan Srouji with their specially-commissioned national trophies.

Nathan Ryan was awarded first place at intermediate level in a new pilot competition ‘My Entrepreneurial Journey’.

Nathan impressed the judges with his imaginative account of his future life as a self-made businessman and his grasp of the likely ups and downs of running a business having researched the area and interviewed a real-life local entrepreneur. He interviewed Morgan Ging in Ballykeefe Distillery.

Special merit

Meanwhile, twin brothers Mark and Evan Srouji were presented with the Special Merit Award trophy in the intermediate category of the main Student Enterprise Programme competition with their high-quality handmade Bee and Bug Houses. Fiona Deegan, Head of Enterprise, Local Enterprise Office Kilkenny paid tribute to all those who took part.

“We are delighted with this national success and commend all who took part in the Student Enterprise Programme in Kilkenny this year,” she said.

“We extend our sincere thanks to all the teachers, parents and everyone involved in bringing this year’s programme to fruition and we congratulate the winning students on their remarkable success.”