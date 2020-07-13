Paint the town! Avail of Kilkenny Streetscape Paint grant scheme, urges Cleere

Details have been announced for Kilkenny's 2020 Streetscape Paint Scheme, which aims to improve the character and appearance of commercial premises to help instil pride and confidence in local communities.

The intiative, by Kilkenny County Council, is now in its fourth consecutive year. It's been a tremendous success since it was piloted in Graignamanagh in 2016 following on from a motion from Cllr Peter 'Chap' Cleere to introduce the scheme. It offers a grant of €450 or 50% the cost of the work, whichever is the lesser.

“It is essential that our towns and villages are attractive places to visit if they are to succeed and thrive," said Cllr Cleere.

"This scheme aims to encourage investment in the visual appearance of the street facing facade of commercial premises. Every year since this scheme was introduced we have been oversubscribed with applications, I would again encourage every local business on the county to apply for this scheme and avail of this funding.”

Applications are invited from owners and/or occupiers of commercial properties or any person who with the written consent of the owner.

Applications are now open until July 31, 2020. For more, click here.