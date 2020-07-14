Two farms in South Kilkenny targeted by thief

Gardaí are investigating the theft of fencing posts and wire from a field in the Knockroe area of Windgap between 8pm on Friday and 8pm on Saturday.

Fifteen white fence stakes and 100m of electric fence were taken.

A further 65 electric fence posts were taken from a farmyard in Knockroe. The theft occurred between 11pm on Sunday night and 9am this morning (Monday). The thefts were from two separate farms.

Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí in Kilmoganny on (051) 648002.