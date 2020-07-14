Kilkenny Society for the Prevention of Cruelty of Animals callout for foster homes

Kilkenny SPCA are looking for experienced foster carers for kittens that are coming into our care shortly.

"Fostering plays an important role in the young animals life and enables you to make a very special intervention. We are looking for caring, compassionate individuals, 18 years of age or older who have some experience of fostering animals. So if you are an experienced foster carer and either have a small amount of time or want to make a full-time commitment, we have a kitten/cat that needs your help.

"Fostering animals is an opportunity to care for an animal that’s not ready for adoption yet. It’s also a great alternative for animal lovers who can’t make a long-term commitment, but still want to help rescue animals. We are looking to foster kittens from a few days old to several weeks old and help us to prepare them for good homes.

"Some of these young animals sick and need medication. The time commitment of a foster parent is between 1 to 10 weeks depending on the animal requiring fostering. If an animal needs veterinary attention, we need you to be able to bring the animal to the veterinary practise that is treating them.

"We sometimes have some special cases where older animals need to go into foster care to rest in a caring home environment. They may need one-to-one socialisation or may be suffering from stress and need to recover from illness or injury," a KSPCA spokesperson said.

For more information contact the KSPCA on 056 777 1635.