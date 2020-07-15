Kilkenny people help to raise €55,000 for Ireland's sickest children

A massive €55,000 has been raised by the INTO, teachers’ union, for CMRF Crumlin, which is part of the Children’s Health Foundation family. This year due to Covid-19 restrictions and social distancing guidelines, tickets were available online from €10 with the chance to win incredible prizes up to a value of €10,000. All proceeds from the 2020 draw will provide continued support for the Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) research project in the National Children's Research Centre (NCRC).

“The INTO is delighted and very proud to once again support CMRF through their annual members’ raffle,” says Mary Magner, President of the INTO. “Thank you to our members for their generosity in raising €55,000 in the 2020 raffle. This year despite restrictions with Covid-19, our members got behind the online raffle. It will benefit thousands of children all over Ireland in their most vulnerable sick moments, and their parents through periods of strain and worry.”

The Children’s Medical and Research Foundation (CMRF) Crumlin, the fundraising body for CHI at Crumlin and the National Children’s Research Centre, has praised the INTO for their continued fundraising. “Every year, we meet fundraising groups like the INTO and we’re just overwhelmed by their generosity and their ability to create such a fantastic fundraiser,” says Chief Executive of Children’s Health Foundation, Denise Fitzgerald.

“On behalf of all the children that these funds will ultimately benefit through the research funded we thank the INTO for their amazing ongoing support.”

The hospital treats upwards of 150,000 children each year from all over Ireland.

“Every family in our school communities knows of a child who has received treatment in Crumlin hospital,” says Mary Magner.

“We support the hospital in providing the best possible care for children and are mindful of the constant need to invest in research projects. Therefore, the proceeds from the 2020 INTO members’ draw will be used to fund the Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) research project.”

IBD is a term used for two chronic relapsing conditions, ulcerative colitis (UC) and Crohn’s disease (CB). Unfortunately, childhood IBD is on the rise with a tripling of cases in the past ten years in Ireland. Current treatment strategies are ineffective in a large number of children, so further research is vital.

The INTO launched their annual members’ online raffle in April and with the support of INTO staff representatives in schools who encouraged members to participate in the raffle, they were delighted with the very generous response.

INTO President Mary Magner presented the cheque to Sinead Nolan, Schools and Youth Development Executive with CMRF Crumlin and says the work here in CMRF Crumlin is vital and urgent. “Children are suffering right now from the most serious and harrowing illnesses and conditions,” Mary says, “we need to provide the best research and treatment to save their lives, ease their burden and speed up healing.”