Kilkenny Archaeological Society host self-drive picnic to Kells Priory

The Kilkenny Archaeological Society have organised a self-drive picnic outing to Kells Priory which will take place this Saturday at 3pm.

Archaeologist Ben Murtagh will lead a guided tour of the early thirteenth-century Augustinian priory.

Members and guests are invited to make their own way to Kells and meet at the upper car park (beside the ancient church) overlooking the priory.

"We are delighted to advise that we have secured the services of archaeologist, Ben Murtagh, who very kindly has agreed to talk to us in the priory which will add immeasurably to the enjoyment of our visit.

"Please bring your own picnic requirements and of course observe social distance regulations. There is no set fee or charge but the now familiar voluntary donations bucket will be prominently displayed."