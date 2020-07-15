Kilkenny EuroMillions player taps into €101,331 bonus

The National Lottery is asking its EuroMillions players in Co. Kilkenny to check their online accounts and emails today as one lucky online player registered in the county won €101,331 on last night’s draw (Tuesday 7th July).



This Kilkenny player matched five numbers on the main EuroMillions draw and an automatic notification has been sent to the winner’s National Lottery account and an email is sitting in their inbox informing them of their lucky win. There were also more than 40,000 prize winners on last night’s EuroMillions draw across the country.



A spokesperson for the National Lottery said: “What a nice prize to wake up to today and this player wasn’t too far off winning the €26 million EuroMillions jackpot as they were just two lucky star numbers (1-12) short of the entire pot. We are encouraging all our online EuroMillions players who live in Kilkenny to check their accounts and their emails to see if they have won this €101,331 prize.”



The winning numbers from last night’s EuroMillions draw were: 11, 22, 30, 37, 40 and the Lucky Star numbers were: 09 and 10.

There was no winner of the €26,440,749 EuroMillions jackpot which rolls to an estimated €40 million for the next draw on Friday 17th July.



Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on all National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage and the Irish Language. In total more than €5.6 Billion has been raised for Good Causes since the National Lottery was established 33 years ago. In 2019 alone, €252 million was raised for local Good Causes in communities across Ireland.