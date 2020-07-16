Public consultation looms for one-way on Vicar Street in Kilkenny

A public consultation process on potentially making Vicar Street in Kilkenny City a one-way route is expected to take place in the coming weeks.

In her June monthly report to the elected members, the Chief Executive of Kilkenny County Council says that ‘the Part 8 statutory process that was to commence towards the end of March was deferred due to the Covid-19 restrictions’. An update on the matter may be forthcoming later this month at the July meeting.

The proposed scheme will include changing the road to one-way southbound (in-bound) to facilitate widening of footways and provision of a contra-flow cycle lane. It’s hoped that changing it to a one-way system will improve traffic flow, make the junction on to Dean Street more straightforward, allow for wider footpaths and provide a designated cycle lane.

Last year, council traffic figures showed that more than 5,300 vehicles use the two-way system daily, with 3,110 travelling inwards and 2,252 going outward.