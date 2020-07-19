New site identified for Kilkenny secondary school

A new site for a secondary school in Graignamanagh has been identified as part of a new plan for the town.



Duiske College is currently located in the centre of the town but the new site will be on the outskirts of town, on a greenfield site beside the new fire station.



The possible new site has been identified in the Local Area Plan (LAP) for Graignamanagh and Tinnahinch, which is currently being prepared by Kilkenny and Carlow County Councils.

A draft LAP was presented to the recent meeting of Callan Thomastown Municipal District council.



Senior Executive Planner Nicolaas Louw explained the draft LAP aims to support tourism, improve pedestrian and cycle infrastructure, better integration of Graig and Tinnahinch and to provide a school site in an appropriate zone.



Duiske College is currently located on High Street. Opened in 1954, the school is co-educational.

The school building is at capacity in term of classrooms and on the current, tight site it is not feasible to add extra rooms or sports facilities, which will both be needed to allow the school accept an increasing number of students.



Cllr Deirdre Cullen said moving to a new site is logical to be able to add new facilities.

If there is going to be increased economic activity in Graignamanagh then that will also impact on the demand for school places in the town.

“Duiske College is a fantastic school with a fantastic, holistic ethos,” Cllr Cullen said.

The draft LAP is expected to go on public display in Graignamanagh in September. It will first go to Carlow County Council for approval as it a joint Graignamanagh Tinnahinch Local Area Plan.