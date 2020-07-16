On your bike: Kells Kings get ready to conquer Kilkenny - and beyond!

Cycling royalty will roll out on the roads around Kilkenny and beyond as the Kells Kings get ready for their charity cycle.

Now in its ninth year the event, which raises funds for the Cois Nore Cancer Support Centre on Walkin Street, will follow a virtual option in 2020.

The Cycle, which has taken people all over Kilkenny every Summer, was changed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Rather than skip a year organisers rallied and planned an alternative event for this year.

The Kells Kings Virtual Cycle will run between July 18 and 25 and will be a virtual cycling challenge across Europe - maybe even the world.

“We are asking all cyclists to get on their bikes and support this great event,” said Mary Dolan, Manager of Cois Nore. “For the first time we are calling on runners and walkers too to take part as every distance will count as the Kells Kings make their way across the world!

“All you have to do is donate on our iDonate page ‘Kells Kings Virtual Cycle’. Once you complete a cycle, run or walk, send a photo of your distance on your Fitbit or Strava to the Kells Kings Facebook page and nominate others to do the same,” she added. “We will mark a virtual location on the map every evening showing the combined distance travelled for that day.”

All funds raised will go to the Cois Nore Centre, which provides compassionate, practical and emotional support for people and their families who are dealing with the challenges of a cancer diagnosis. The service covers all areas of the county, with all services provided free of charge.

SUPPORT

Backed by the support of their ambassadors, Kilkenny hurling legend Jackie Tyrell and RTÉ Sports broadcaster Evanne Ní Chuilinn, news of the cycle has spread across social media, with many people all set to get on their bikes for a good cause.

And the call has also gone out to local business for support also. Sponsorship is available to local businesses, who will benefit from a high level of exposure the Cois Nore and Kells Kings websites and social media pages.

“During this challenging time for everyone, we at Cois Nore are committed to continue to provide our vital support services to anyone affected by cancer,” added Ms Dolan.

MAKE A DIFFERENCE

“The outbreak of coronavirus is having a huge impact on our ability to raise the money we need to continue providing this vital support. The money raised from the Kells Kings Charity Cycle each year makes a huge difference to Cois Nore and in particular this year, when we have had to cancel so many planned fundraising events due to the pandemic.

“ We really appreciate the hard work, effort and ongoing support from the Kells Kings Committee and the Kells community in organising this cycle every year,” she added. “We hope that people will support the cycle in any way they can.”

For further information on the charity cycle check out the Kells Kings Facebook page. To make a donation, click here.

For further details on sponsorship, contact Lisa at 085-8782356.