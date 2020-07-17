Gardaí investigate criminal damage at house in Kilkenny City

Gardaí are appealing for information following criminal damage to a property on the outskirts of Kilkenny City.

The incident occurred just before 10pm when a window was broken at a house in College Avenue on Callan Road on

Tuesday. The home owner was in the house at the time but was uninjured.

Gardaí in Kilkenny are appealing for witnesses. Anyone with information can contact (056) 7775000.