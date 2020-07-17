Planning refused for 39m comms mast in North Kilkenny

Planning permission has been refused by Kilkenny County Council for a 39-metre telecommunications tower at Mount Nugent Upper in Johnswell.

The application, by Cignal Infrastructure Ltd, was for a multi-user lattice structure carrying telecommunications equipment together with associated ground exchange containers enclosed within 2.4m compound fencing with access off an existing track, to be extended by 55m.

The development had been intended to replace the existing permitted eir Mobile structure, and accommodate eir Mobile, Virgin and Three to enable the provision of enhanced mobile and 'Next Generation' broadband services in the area and also provide for future operators.

It was turned down by the council last week.