Kilkenny Arts Festival X to take place in August with live performances

Kilkenny Arts Festival Director Olga Barry today unveiled an exciting series of events which the Festival will present under the title of Kilkenny Arts Festival X.

Artists and performers will always be at the heart of Kilkenny Arts Festival. Kilkenny Arts Festival X offers the sort of wide-ranging, world-class programme for which the Festival is renowned – including concerts, exhibitions, talks, theatre, film, opera and dance – often presented in innovative new forms.

While in the current circumstances digital content forms a key part of this year’s presentation, it’s clear that audiences and artists share a passion for live experiences where possible, and this exciting programme offers the public opportunities to engage with the Festival in a variety of ways, crucially including bringing audiences back into the room with the artist.

Following the recent government announcement on July 15 delaying the implementation of phase 4, the Festival will release live event tickets based on current restrictions and release further tickets as public health guidelines allow. Audiences may rest assured that delivering these experiences safely, and within government guidelines, is paramount and comprehensive protocols have been put in place throughout the Festival.

Director Olga Barry said today, “As challenging and uncertain as the times we live in are, it’s essential that we make safe ways for artists and audiences to come together in as many different ways as possible. Audiences can access that special Kilkenny magic online, here across our beautiful city at indoor and outdoor exhibitions and installations, and crucially at live performances we’ve made especially for the times we live in.”

This August, audiences will have the opportunity to experience live performances in person including:

- The world premiere of a major new theatre production Solar Bones, performed by Stanley Townsend and directed by Lynne Parker

- Eight Seasons, two live concerts from the Irish Chamber Orchestra directed by Katherine Hunka in the glorious setting of St Canice’s Cathedral

- Bespoke 20-minute performances by members of ICO and Crash Ensemble for individuals or family units to experience on their own

- A new installation performance, Clouds and Boulders: Mapping Terrain, from choreographer and dancer Luke Murphy

Tickets go on sale this Thursday (July 23) from kilkennyarts.ie

The festival will run from August 7 to 16 with some events taking place outside these dates.