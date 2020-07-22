Almost €3million allocated to businesses in Covid Re-start grants by Kilkenny County Council

Grants worth almost €3million euro will be paid out to over 850 Kilkenny companies.

The new €250m Re-Start Grant provides direct grant aid to micro and small businesses to help with the costs associated with reopening and reemploying workers following COVID-19 closures.

Head of Finance with Kilkenny County Council, Martin Prendiville outlined that to date 920 applications had been received and all were eligible bar 67. To date almost €3million has been

“I am asking councillors to contact businesses who might be eligible for the grant,” he said to members at Monday’s meeting of the Castlecomer Municipal District.

Mr Prendiville told the meeting that the grants available varied from €2,000 to €10,000 on businesses who have commerial rateable premises.

Fianna Fáil councillor Pat Fitzpatrick said that grants were ‘a real positive’ and congratulated the team in the finance department of Kilkenny County Council.

“Businesses need help. They need an even stronger package. We are not out of this Covid crisis yet,” he told the meeting.

Chairman of the Castlecomer Municipal Area, Cllr Michael McCarthy also also commended the council officials for processing the applications so quickly.

The Re-Start Grant being provided by the Department of Business, Enterprise are open for applications until August 31. Applications are to be submitted online to Kilkenny County Council at www.kilkennycoco.ie.

Businesses can submit any queries on the Scheme to restart@kilkennycoco.ie or call the Finance Section of Kilkenny County Council on 056-7794209.