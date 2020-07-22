Kilkenny's Mount Juliet Estate named AA Hotel of the Year 2020

Kilkenny's Mount Juliet Estate has been named AA Hotel of the Year 2020.

In announcing the award, AA Ireland Hospitality Services team highlighted the continued commitment of the team at Mount Juliet Estate to providing exception service, a warm welcome to all of their guests, and a dedication to providing excellent food options showing the best local product the region has to offer. In order to be selected as the AA Hotel of the Year, a property must not only meet the high standards in terms of service, cuisine and cleanliness, but must also demonstrate a drive to improve the guest offering year-on-year to ensure each visitor has a stay that won’t soon forget.

“Mount Juliet Estate is not only one of Ireland’s finest hotels, but is renowned the world over for the warm welcome and stunning experience it provides to both Irish holiday-goers and overseas tourists. This award comes at a time when hotels, guesthouses and B&Bs across the country are facing an enormous challenge, but we know that while much is changing in the world around us, Mount Juliet Estate will continue to be a jewel in the crown of the Irish hospitality sector,” Conor Faughnan, AA Director of Consumer Affairs stated.

“Winning our Hotel of the Year Award is no easy task, and is the result of years of hard work by GM Mark Dunne and his entire team. With each passing year, Mount Juliet Estate goes from strength-to-strength so not only are we proud to name the property our Hotel of the Year but we also look forward to see what the future holds.”

On accepting the award, General Manager Mark Dunne said:

“We are delighted to accept this prestigious award which has a heightened significance in the current climate. The team at Mount Juliet Estate are innovators and have curated a bespoke experience for guests to enjoy. From the moment guests are welcomed to the magnificent surroundings of the Estate we cocoon them in luxury, paired with exemplary service and the very best Estate activities to enjoy all curated with a local Mount Juliet Estate touch.”

“Our guests can relax knowing they can immerse themselves into their surroundings enjoying the Estate history, 500 acre estate landscape, championship golf course, multi award winning locavore dining and country activities safely, as we care for every element of our guest’s wellbeing."

The team are proud to receive this award and what it signifies, which is the recognition of their hard work elevating the five star experience at Mount Juliet Estate and highlighting the calibre of Mount Juliet Estate to the AA membership.”

Congratulating the winners, Catherine Martin, Minister for Media, Tourism, Arts, Culture, Sport and the Gaeltacht said:

“I would like to congratulate Mount Juliet Estate and all of the team involved on their achievement in being named AA Hotel of the Year. It is wonderful example of the commitment to quality that has made Irish Hotels so internationally renowned. In such a challenging year it is good to be reminded that our Hotels sector provides such a wonderful product for domestic tourists and visitors alike.”

The AA uses highly trained and experienced inspectors to personally visit every AA accredited hotel for an overnight stay. The assessments of the standards of hospitality, service, cuisine, facilities and staff are the most exacting in the industry. Winners are selected in recognition of excellence in service and hospitality. They must also clearly demonstrate continuous improvement in the previous 12-18 months.