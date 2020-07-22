Search for man in River Nore called off as gardaí confirm report was 'a false alarm'

Gardaí in Kilkenny have called off a search on the River Nore this evening.

Earlier today gardaí received a report from a concerned passer by of a male in the water close to the Lacken Walk.

A multi-agency search operation took place and was called off in the past hour after a member of the public contacted gardaí in relation to the matter.

"We want to thank the public for their assistance following our appeal for information this afternoon. We are happy to inform the public that it was a false alarm," a garda spokesperson said.