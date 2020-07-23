Preferred design options agreed for Kilkenny's two new secondary schools

Agreement has been reached on the preferred design options for two new second-level schools in the western environs of Kilkenny City, and the next stage will now get under way.

The Chairman of KCETB Cllr Peter 'Chap' Cleere has confirmed that the Stage 1 process for the provision of two new schools has concluded with agreement reached on the preferred design option for the complex.

The Department of Education and Skills has agreed to proceed to Stage 2a which concentrates on the internal design and operational capacity of the buildings. It is anticipated that Stage 2 will have a timeframe of approximately six months and the design team will be in contact with Kilkenny County Council personnel during this time.

A planning application will be lodged on the conclusion of this phase. Cllr Cleere said this development is a significant milestone in the progression of the project.

"KCETB and the Department of Education have agreed on the design for the development of two new schools in Kilkenny City," he said.

The schools will be located in the Western Environs of the city and comprise a new Gaelcholáiste (second level Irish language) and a new Community School (second level English language).

"The agreement on a specific design for the schools signifies a significant milestone in the project as it facilitates the development of a comprehensive working school design model," said Cllr Cleere.

"As Chairman of KCETB , I want to thank everyone involved in getting the project to this stage. I really welcome this latest development and I am looking forward to seeing this exciting project develop into the future. These new schools will provide state of the art educational facilities for and be of huge benefit to all into the future."