Mega 266-home development, with creche and nursing home granted planning for Kilkenny

A large, multi-faceted planning application for Kilkenny City involving housing and other facilities has just been granted approval by Kilkenny County Council.

It will see more than 260 new homes constructed in an area to the west of the city, at Daly’s Hill, a vacant site which is bordered by Circular Road, the Kennyswell Road, and Robertshill. The permission allows for the building of 133 new houses and 133 apartment or duplex buildings. As well as this, it will see the provision of a new 126-bed nursing home of more thant 7,000sqm, with an ancillary office.

There will also be a crèche facility, two office blocks with a gross floor area of 3,548sqm including provision for basement car parking. Two commercial/retail units also will form part of the new development, with four office units overhead.

In addition, Daly’s Hill will feature a new green area in the west of the city. There will be just shy of four hectares of open parkland comprising part of the Breagagh Regional Park, and including the provision of combined cycleway/footpath through the park.

The main access to the site is to come from a roundabout which is being delivered as part of the new western environs road, currently under construction. The proposed development will construct a new access road from this roundabout with a new bridge over the Breagagh River.

A minor secondary access road is to be provided to serve a limited number of units from the Kennyswell Road side.

As part of the application to the council, an Environmental Impact Assessment Report and a Natura Impact Statement were prepared.