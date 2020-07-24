Design consultants team appointed to N24 project through Kilkenny

Kilkenny County Council had confirmed the appointment of Ove Arup and Partners Ireland Ltd to assist with the development through the planning and design phases of the N24 Waterford to Cahir Road Scheme, which will run through Kilkenny.

The scheme was identified for pre-appraisal and early planning within the National Development Plan (NDP) 2018 – 2027 and the appointment of consultants to develop the design is a major milestone in the delivery of this project.

“I and my fellow council members welcome the appointment of design consultants to this project and look forward to seeing the project progress," said Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council Andrew McGuinness.

"The development and completion of the new road will be hugely beneficial to the economy of Kilkenny and will act as a stimulus for economic growth in the South-east region as a whole. I commend Transport Infrastructure Ireland for their continued commitment to Kilkenny and the region.”

The appointment is a major boost for Counties Kilkenny and Tipperary directly as the project passes through both these local authority areas, with the larger South-east region also seeing the positive benefits that the scheme will provide.

The expected benefits of the development of this transport corridor are:

improved road safety

reduction in collisions

increase transport efficiency through a reduction in journey times over the length of the scheme

improved journey time certainty

enhanced environmental quality of the towns on the existing route through the removal of through traffic

providing a corridor of transport infrastructure that will encourage and support existing investment and employment in the South East.

Create greater connectivity to ports and airports in the south, east and west of the country

“The advancement of this project is of vital significance to the county of Kilkenny and to the entire South-east region," said Colette Byrne Chief Executive Kilkenny County Council.

"A better, safer road network leads to improvements in employment, education, healthcare and social cohesion – as well as saving lives. All these benefits will lead to greater regional and local connectivity and accessibility to the South-east of the country.”

Karina Downes, TII Regional Manager Southeast and Dublin Region said this is an important step forward for the N24 Waterford to Cahir national road project, which will ultimately provide an improvement in road safety and regional connectivity.

The N24 Waterford Cahir project aims to meet the needs of the National Development Plan 2018-2027 and the National Planning Framework – Project Ireland 2040 and will be consistent with the spatial strategy for the country to 2040 and beyond.

"This major piece of infrastructure will improve the lives of people living along the existing N24 and benefit the local economy by reducing congestion in town and villages such as Mooncoin and I am extremely pleased to see that plans are in place to ensure its progression," said Cathaoirleach of Piltown Municipal District Eamon Aylward.