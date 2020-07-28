Breaking: Man in his eighties killed in fatal house fire in Graignamanagh

A man in his eighties has died following a house fire in Graignamanagh overnight.

The alarm was raised around midnight.

A woman in her fifties, who also lived in the house, is in hospital where she is being treated for injuries. They are understood not to be life-threatening.

Gardaí remain at the scene and are carrying out examinations but they are not treating the fire as suspicious.

It is believed that the fire was a tragic accident.

The house is located beside the garda station in Graignamanagh.