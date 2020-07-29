Suspect charged in relation to drug seizure in Kilkenny City

A suspect is due to appear in court following a drug seizure on the outskirts of Kilkenny City.

Detectives on mobile patrols stopped a vehicle on the Dublin Road outside Kilkenny City on Sunday evening.

A large quantity of drugs were seized including cannabis, cocaine, MDMA, Diazepam and Xanex tablets with an approximate value of €7,000, along with a weighing scales and other drug paraphernalia.

Two people were arrested and detained at Kilkenny Garda Station under the Criminal Justice Act.

One person was later charged with possession and sale and supply of controlled drugsto appear before Kilkenny District Court .

A file will be forwarded to DPP in relation to second person arrested.